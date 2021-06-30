CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $67.46

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $70.58. CureVac shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 10,389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVAC. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $10,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

