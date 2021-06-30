CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 14,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,770. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVR Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 107,268 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

