CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares were down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 17,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 727,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

