Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 396.0% in June

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 396.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.77. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.38.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.