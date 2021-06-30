Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 615,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,367 shares of company stock worth $2,566,323 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

