Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.87 ($103.37).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.28 ($89.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,710,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a one year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

