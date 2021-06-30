Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

DRI opened at $143.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

