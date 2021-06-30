Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Joseph Manzi Buys 1,975 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DAR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

