Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $247.95

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.95 and last traded at $247.19, with a volume of 7482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.05.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

