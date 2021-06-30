Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,191 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $364,002,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

