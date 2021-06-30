David Archer Buys 250,000 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

David Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, David Archer acquired 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Archer purchased 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

SAV opened at GBX 3.83 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £64.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. Savannah Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.97 ($0.08).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.