David J. Nielsen Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.