DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Up 2.2%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. 8,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of research firms have commented on DCP. Barclays upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.