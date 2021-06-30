Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.