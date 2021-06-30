DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $7.46 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $3,578.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00040465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033158 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,521,044 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

