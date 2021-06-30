Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Up 166.7% in June

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $41.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41.

