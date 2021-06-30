DeGate Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. DeGate has a total market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $95,314.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

