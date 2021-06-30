DeHive (DHV) Price Down 12% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. DeHive has a market cap of $284,748.26 and approximately $390,402.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

