Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198,256 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

DAL stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.