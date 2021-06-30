Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.43. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 17,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.