Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock traded down €13.82 ($16.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €99.18 ($116.68). 905,951 shares of the stock traded hands. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.