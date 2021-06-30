Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

