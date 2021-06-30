DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DBKSF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. DigiMax Global has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About DigiMax Global

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

