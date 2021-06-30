Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

