Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $430,091.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,521,171 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

