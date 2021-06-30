Digitex Price Reaches $0.0041 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $1.26 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

