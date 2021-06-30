Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 0.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.00. 9,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

