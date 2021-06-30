DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.63

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 13775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

