DouYu International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 2,383 call options.

DOYU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

