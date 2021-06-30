Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €85.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRW3. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

ETR DRW3 opened at €81.10 ($95.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.59. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $697.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

