Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 446.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

DRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.63) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

