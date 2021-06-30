Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 4,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 214,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

