Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.73. 3,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 163,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $576.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duluth by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

