DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Short Interest Up 733.3% in June

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DXI Capital stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. DXI Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

