Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $995,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

