Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

