Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,126 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.40. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

