Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

