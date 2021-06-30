Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 54.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

