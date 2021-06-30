Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.16. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

