Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 178,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,731. The firm has a market cap of $642.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,647 shares of company stock worth $5,479,605. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

