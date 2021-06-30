Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,731. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $642.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

