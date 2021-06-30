Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 181,068 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock worth $5,479,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $260,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.