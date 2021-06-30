Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 181,068 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $51.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock worth $5,479,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $260,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
