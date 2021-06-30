Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.32 EPS.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

