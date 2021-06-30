easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 892.40 ($11.66) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,965.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

