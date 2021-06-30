Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 359,438 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

