Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

