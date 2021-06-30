Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,960. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.