Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $69,916.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00239196 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

