Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,958.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $543,989.45 and $20,958.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

